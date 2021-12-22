VIRAL: Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara looks effortlessly stylish in snake print top, flashes beautiful smile

NEW DELHI: Former India opener Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is without doubt a popular and admired figure in India. The young girl enjoys a mammoth fan following on social media and her fans go crazy every time she posts a video or photo on Instagram.

It would not be wrong to say that Sara has managed to remain in the spotlight for all the right reasons and his legendary father has also played an important role in it.

On Wednesday, her fans went nuts after the 24-year-old posted a photo of herself on Instagram. As expected, her photo went viral within minutes. In the photo, Sara can be seen posing with a cold coffee with plates of tempting salad dressing served on the table. Sara, once again, put on a head-turning display wearing a snake print top and flashed her beautiful smile. She captioned the photo, writing, "Laughing because I saw the salad dressing."

Notably, Sara recently launched her modelling career with a high-end clothing brand. Sara made her modelling debut along with actress Banita Sandhu and Ahan Shetty’s rumoured girlfriend Tania Shroff.

It may be recalled that Sara was recently spotted in Hyderabad watching MMA fight. Sara had posted an Insta story watching the fight.

