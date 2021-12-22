हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Tendulkar

VIRAL: Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara looks effortlessly stylish in snake print top, flashes beautiful smile

It would not be wrong to say that Sara has managed to remain in the spotlight for all the right reasons and his legendary father has also played an important role in it. 

VIRAL: Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s daughter Sara looks effortlessly stylish in snake print top, flashes beautiful smile
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Former India opener Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is without doubt a popular and admired figure in India. The young girl enjoys a mammoth fan following on social media and her fans go crazy every time she posts a video or photo on Instagram.

It would not be wrong to say that Sara has managed to remain in the spotlight for all the right reasons and his legendary father has also played an important role in it. 

On Wednesday, her fans went nuts after the 24-year-old posted a photo of herself on Instagram. As expected, her photo went viral within minutes. In the photo, Sara can be seen posing with a cold coffee with plates of tempting salad dressing served on the table. Sara, once again, put on a head-turning display wearing a snake print top and flashed her beautiful smile. She captioned the photo, writing, "Laughing because I saw the salad dressing."

Notably, Sara recently launched her modelling career with a high-end clothing brand. Sara made her modelling debut along with actress Banita Sandhu and Ahan Shetty’s rumoured girlfriend Tania Shroff.

It may be recalled that Sara was recently spotted in Hyderabad watching MMA fight. Sara had posted an Insta story watching the fight.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sara TendulkarSara Tendulkar photoSara Tendulkar picSara Tendulkar latest picssara tendulkar photosSara Tendulkar GoaSara Tendulkar boyfriendSara Tendulkar Subhaman Gill
Next
Story

Juhi Chawla moves division bench of Delhi HC in 5G wireless networks case

Must Watch

PT3M5S

DNA: UPYogi on Zee - Yogi Adityanath reacts on Ajay Mishra Teni's resignation