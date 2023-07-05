Viral: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda Shoot Inside Andhra Pradesh Temple For Kushi

New Delhi: South siren Samantha Ruth Prabhu and pan-India star Vijay Deverakonda were captured at a temple in Draksharama, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday (July 4). The actor were reportedly shooting for their upcoming romantic-drama 'Kushi' and appeared to be filming a puja scene at the temple when they got captured by the cameras. The 'Family Man' actor was seen decked up as a new bride as she stood beside Vijay Deverakonda in a video, that has been widely shared on the internet.

Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda Spotted In Temple

cre Trending Stories

While Samantha was dressed in a red saree which she paired with golden 'jhumkas' and a 'mangalsutra', Vijay was seen dressed up in a traditional attire - white shirt and dhoti. The duo was seen as a 'newly-wedded' couple in the viral clip. The 'Liger' actor also shared a BTS video from the sets on his Instagram story, which shows the onscreen couple shooting a pooja scene. The sequence was reportedly the last scene of the film.

Netizens loved her look as a bride, a Twitter user uploaded a video of the actress entering the temple and captioned it, "Look at this goddess".

Another user tweeted, "Omg the prettiest" with heart emojis. A fan wrote, "Angel in red Saree".

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Spotted At Mumbai Airport With Wife Gauri, Son AbRam - In Pics

Samantha has been winning love back-to-back for her performances. The actor become a rage across the country with her portrayal of Lankan Tamil liberation fighter in 'The Family Man'. She did a complete flip when she featured in the special dance number 'Oo Antava' in 'Pushpa', which continues to still be a rage almost two years after its release.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi's Niece Niharika Konidela, Husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda Announce Divorce

Apart from 'Kushi', Samantha will feature in 'Citadel'. On the other hand, Vijay has two untitled projects in the pipeline, 'VD12' and another project with 'Geetha Govindam' director.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh's Don 3 Teaser To Release With Teaser Of Prashanth Neel's Salaar?

'Kushi' To Arrive In theatres In September 2023

'Kushi' is an upcoming Telugu romantic comedy film, written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles. 'Kushi' is scheduled to be released on September 1, 2023. The film also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore in key roles. The first schedule took place in Kashmir in May 2022.