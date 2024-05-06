Advertisement
SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU

VIRAL: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Fake Morphed Nude Pics On Internet Leaves Fans Angry

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's VIRAL Pics: Actress gets massive support from fans online over a new controversy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 06, 2024, 01:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Pan India actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is once again in the news and this time her fans are angry. Reason? A morphed nude pic of the south stunner has been doing the rounds on the internet and left her followers fuming. Many came out in support of Sam, blasting the viral picture and urging others to stop sharing the fake photos. 

A profile on X (previously Twitter)  with 'Team Samantha' name wrote: A complaint has been registered with Cybercrime against 30+ X accounts that are constantly posting fake/morphing pictures of #Samantha! #SamanthaRuthPrabhu #TeamSamantha

Shruti Sundarajan, a fashion designer as per her bio on X reacted strongly against the fake nude photos of the actress and wrote: Women being strong trying to heal her body out of illness and promoting such health awareness. No evidence of her insta id name in so called cheap pic many sharing. FAKE one  stop it . I stand with @Samanthaprabhu2  #Samantha #SamanthaRuthPrabhu

Samantha is yet to react to the viral post and the controversy around it.

Recently, she ushered in her 37th birthday in Athens with her close friends and also announced her comeback project titled Bangaram which she will be producing. 

Samantha will be seen with Varun Dhawan in the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel'. 

The actress took a break for some time to focus on her health, and undergo treatment for an autoimmune condition called Myositis which causes inflammation in muscles. 

