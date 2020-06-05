Viral video: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lookalike lip-syncs her famous dialogue from south film, video goes viral on internet - Watch

New Delhi: In the age of social media, we have seen many celebrity lookalikes or fans trying to emulate their favourite stars either through pictures or videos. And needless to say that quite a few of them break the internet because of a striking similarity between a superstar celeb and a fan.

Similarly, a video of a fangirl looking a carbon copy of beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lip-syncing her dialogue from superhit south movie 'Kandukondein Kandukondein' has hit the interent and how!

Watch it here:

Her expressions, eye-movements and dialogue delivery is on-point and netizens have showered her with praise.

The fangirl is wearing contact lenses to perfect her 'Aishwarya' look.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya has Mani Ratnam's next big multi-starrer titled 'Ponniyin Selvan' in her kitty. It features Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan and Karthi in lead roles. It is most likely to be a period drama.