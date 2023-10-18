Viral Video: Ranbir Kapoor Congratulates Kriti Sanon On National Award Win, Actors Share Warm Hug

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt both clinched the prestigious National Award for Best Actress for their outstanding performances in Mimi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, respectively. The grand National Award ceremony in Delhi saw the presence of both these talented actresses, with Alia being accompanied by her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

During the event, Kriti was seated beside Allu Arjun, who was honoured with the Best Actor Award for his remarkable performance in Pushpa: The Rise. The camaraderie among these stars was evident as they exchanged warm greetings, and fandoms couldn’t stop raving about them coming for a film together soon.

As they bid farewell, Alia and Kriti exchanged heartfelt congratulations. Ranbir Kapoor hugged Kriti warmly and congratulated her on the big win. In previous instances as well, Ranbir had expressed his desire to work with Kriti, asserting they would look good in a film together.