Vivek Agnihotri drops BTS video from sets of The Vaccine War, keeps star cast under wraps

NEW DELHI: Director Vivek Agnihotri, who tasted massive success with his last release 'The Kashmir Files' this year, kickstarted the shoot of his next project titled 'The Vaccine War' in Lucknow a few days back. Several photos and videos from the sets have emerged on social media, raising the excitement level among his fans. On Sunday, Vivek shared another updatd with his fans as he dropped a video from the sets of his film.

In the video, Vivek is seen engrossed in his work and sincerely performing his role as a director. He is seen interacting with the crew, checking sets and monitoring the shots. He captioned the post as, "#TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory."

It is to be noted that the makers of the film have not divulged the star cast of 'The Vaccine War' yet.

Speaking of the film, 'The Vaccine War' is based on Indian scientists and on the people who have sacrificed their day and night for over two years to develop the most effective vaccine in the world. The film pays a tribute to the endless support and dedication of the medical fraternity and scientists during the uncertain times of COVID-19 induced pandemic.

The director has shared earlier that it took around one year to research the subject and present the correct facts to the audience. The story of the film is written on 3200 pages and 82 people worked on the story day and night. For conducting efficient research, the team met the real scientist and people who developed the vaccine.

The film, produced by Pallavi Joshi, is set to release on August 15, 2023, in more than 10 languages including Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, and Bengali.

Interestingly, the forthcoming Vivek Agnihotri directorial will clash with the Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal', slated to release on August 11, 2023. For the unversed, 'Animal' will be a pan-India film. It is said that the film will revolve around a gangster family and is being extensively shot in Mumbai and Delhi. 'Animal' marks the first collaboration of Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga with Ranbir Kapoor and the latter's first onscreen appearance with Rashmika Mandanna.