Vivek Agnihotri has NOT signed Kangana Ranaut for his next, here's what he said!

New Delhi: Basking in the success of his latest release 'The Kashmir Files', filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is on cloud nine. The director, however, is already busy with his next 'The Delhi Files', and is these days globe-trotting for 'The Kashmir Files' promotions.

After 'The Kashmir Files' hit screens and got a massive response from the audience, actress Kangana Ranaut too extended her wishes to the director and called the film a must-watch. However, soon afterwards reports of Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Agnihotri working together started doing the rounds. But looks like, there is no truth to such claims, as of now. The two have not collaborated on any project yet.

Talking about working with stars in general, Vivek Agnihotri told Bollywood Hungama, "My films don’t need stars. They need actors. When I started my journey 12 years ago I decided I will make my kind of films and I will never make a star-driven film. I firmly believe cinema is the writer and director’s medium."