Vivek Oberoi Talks About Losing His Childhood Love To Cancer; Recalls It Broke Him

Mumbai: In a heart wrenching revelation, actor Vivek Oberoi shared a deeply personal chapter of his life from his teenage years. Speaking to Mens XP, Vivek opened up about the pain of losing his first love to cancer when he was just 18 years old, a tragedy that left him shattered and deeply affected for years.



Vivek reminisced about his first love, saying, “I thought, ‘This is it. She’s the one.’ I envisioned us going to college together, getting married, and having kids. I had my life planned out in my mind.”

However, his world came crashing down when she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in its final stage. He recalled rushing to the hospital upon learning about her condition, only to face the devastating truth. “We had been in a relationship for 5–6 years, and she was the girl of my dreams. Despite everything we tried, she passed away within two months. It was a complete shock. I was broken and shattered,” Vivek revealed.

The actor admitted that her passing left a void in his life. “For a long time, I would see her in random people walking by. I refused to accept that she was gone,” Vivek shared. It was only over time, through self-reflection and a shift in perspective, that he began to heal.



Vivek found solace in his work with children battling cancer. He revealed that this effort not only helped him come to terms with his loss but also allowed him to make a difference in the lives of those going through similar struggles.



Today, Vivek Oberoi is happily married to Priya Alva for 14 years, and the couple is blessed with two children. Well, like they say, believe in God’s plan if your plan doesn’t.