Actor Richa Chadha, who is gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly awaited web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', on Sunday, channelled her inner Aishwarya Rai and recreated the iconic scene from the movie 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

Richa on Sunday treated fans with a fun video of herself recreating the iconic scene with her spot dada.

The video begins with a clip of the song 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan' where Salman can be seen grabbing Aishwarya Rai's hair, cut to Richa recreating the scene in her style with Spot Dada playing Salman.

The clip also captured Richa's pregnancy glow.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Laugh because reality is depressing and Monday awaits !Here's my very sporting spot of some 11 years, Mr cutie @deepakvijayrathod giving his best expressions to a cult classic song! "

As soon as the video was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Manisha Koirala wrote, "Maddy. too cute."

Zareen Khan commented, "Soooo cute Richa."

One of the users wrote, "Only u can come up with these ideas."

Watch it here :

Recently, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha announced they are expecting their first child.

The couple took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans and followers.

They posted an image saying 1 + 1 = 3, confirming the news with a caption that says, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world"

Richa and Ali met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love with each other. They have been legally married since 2020, but they celebrated their union in 2022 with festivities across Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow. Interestingly, their wedding festivities were documented and will be shown to the audience via a wedding movie, titled RiAliTY.

Directed by Rahul Singh Dutta, the wedding documentary will not only be an account of their dreamy wedding but also capture the behind-the-scenes turmoil, from the perspective of Ali and Richa's close ones, before the D-Day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa will be seen in 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

The upcoming series is set in the midst of multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan), and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging.

The show, Bhansali's first venture into digital content, is set to premiere on Netflix on May 1.

Recently, the date was revealed during a drone light show at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in South Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Richa and Ali Fazal have been working together as producers on many projects and now the duo has taken an initiative to promote the creative work of local artisans.

The couple has decided to launch a homegrown fashion label focusing on local craftspeople.

The duo recently launched their production house Pushing Buttons Studios. Their debut production 'Girls Will Be Girls' was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

'Girls will be Girls', a film made under their production banner. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film is a compelling story set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences.

The cast includes multi-award winning Malayalam film actress Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati alongside debutants Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in lead roles. ( Inputs : ANI)