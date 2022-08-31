New Delhi: Actor Vicky Kaushal has had a great year so far and to make it more magical, the actor also won the best actor (Critics) award for his film Sardar Udham at the 67th Filmfare awards.

The actor, who is married to actress Katrina Kaif, came together at the event, where he also sang the song 'Kaala Chashma' on the red carpet.

Here is the video of the actor singing the song:

The actor, after winning the award, thanked his team on the project and said,"This is my first Filmfare (award). This feels very very special. It was a special film for all of us. So thankful to Shoojit Da. My performance in this film is a tribute to Irrfan Khan. I miss him so much."

Later, he also took to his social media account to share some pictures from the event on his Instagram stories.

Here is the story shared by the actor:

The biopic 'Sardar Udham' which was released in 2021, focused on the two decades that Jallianwala Bagh massacre mastermind and Punjabi Sikh revolutionary Udham Singh spent plotting his assassination. The film, which was loved and much appreciated by the fans and the critics, was directed 'Piku' famed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.

Apart from that, the actor currently has a number of films in the works, including 'Govinda Mera Naam', a comedy-drama directed by Shashank Khaitan, and 'Sam Bahudur',a film directed by Meghna Gulzar and based on the life of former Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, Sam Manekshaw.