'We Have to Have our own Morality in Life,' says Ekta Kapoor who has Constantly Broken Sexual Taboos

New Delhi: Ekta Kapoor has built a legacy for herself through the course of her career, having conquered the television arena, being a power producer in cinema and later taking the digital world by storm!

What made her stand out was apart from strong female characters, and cutting-edge stories, the Czarina has always been outspoken and never shied away from touching upon bold and sexual subjects and topics through her content across various platforms.

While naysayers may call it ‘attention-seeking’ or a ‘publicity stunt’, the sharp producer known for her business acumen has always had her pulse on the market, understood the masses, spoke to young audiences in the language they best understand and reached out to her target group in the most effective manner.

Her move to 'tell it like it is' was met with much opposition. Reveals Ekta Kapoor while talking about her ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’ franchise, “It was pretty telling, we are all so shy about our sexuality. I was making shows and everyone said you’re making these shows and people are going to be really upset, because you have this conservative image on TV, why are you doing it? But what’s wrong with it? Why do we have to start fitting into these boxes?”

The producer explains her logic behind, “We should actually be having a problem with sexual crime. We don’t have a problem with eve teasing, but we have a problem with sex. And prohibition causes the biggest form of crime. This movie is great because we have to have our own morality in life, we have to stand up strong and someone once said well-behaved women rarely make history.”

Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms is all set to bring a strong line-up of films that will leave audiences excited for the coming year. It includes Dream Girl 2, LSD2, Hansal -Kareena's untitled next, The Crew, Kathal and U-turn.