हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahesh Babu

What a delightful personality, writes Shashi Tharoor after meeting Mahesh Babu

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on its study visit to Hyderabad, on Wednesday ran into leading Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu at a five-star hotel here.

What a delightful personality, writes Shashi Tharoor after meeting Mahesh Babu
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on its study visit to Hyderabad, on Wednesday ran into leading Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu at a five-star hotel here.

"What a delightful personality," tweeted Tharoor after the meeting with the actor.

 

"Talking to MaheshBabu @urstrulyMahesh shows you why no one in Hyderabad refers to him without the honorific 'Superstar'! He had just finished knocking out the villain in his next production when we had a chat behind the scenes," wrote Tharoor who posted a video of the meeting.

"As it happens, at our hotel in Hyderabad, the @TridentHyd, I ran into Superstar MaheshBabu @urstrulyMahesh along with my colleague (& his brother-in-law) @JayGalla, a member of the Committee. What a delightful personality!" he tweeted.

Galla Jayadev, a member of Lok Sabha, belongs to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The Parliamentary committee members also planted saplings at Shiparamam as part of Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha member Joginpally Santosh Kumar.

They appreciated the TRS MP for his novel initiative and called upon all to carry forward the Green India Challenge.

Tharoor, while appreciating the efforts of Santosh Kumar, felt that the fruits of the saplings we plant may be enjoyed by the next generations and that nation building is also the same.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mahesh BabuTollywood actorShashi TharoorCongress MPParliamentary Standing CommitteeHyderabad
Next
Story

Rana Daggubati questioned for seven hours by ED in drugs case

Must Watch

PT11M30S

DNA: Kashmiri Pandits, who left their homes in 1990, can claim their lost property back