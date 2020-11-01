हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Irrfan Khan

When Irrfan Khan saw son Babil's performance on stage for the first time

Irrfan Khan breathed his last in Mumbai on April 29 after battling colon cancer for months.

When Irrfan Khan saw son Babil&#039;s performance on stage for the first time
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@babil.i.k

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Babil Khan, the elder son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has once again shared never before seen picture of his father.

On Sunday, Babil shared a photo from the day when Irrfan saw him performing on the stage.

"Probably the first time he saw me perform on stage," he captioned the Instagram post.

In the image, we can see Irrfan standing in front of Babil, and the two seem to be engaged in some discussion.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Probably the first time he saw me perform on stage.

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k) on

"Miss him," a fan commented.

"Thank you for keeping him alive," another one wrote.

Irrfan breathed his last in Mumbai on April 29 after battling colon cancer for months.

A few days ago, on the actor's 6-month death anniversary, Babil had shared a throwback picture with Irrfan and had written: "2 man squad."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2 man squad.

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k) on

Some time back, he even shared a picture of Irrfan's grave, freshly coated with white paint.

Irrfan Khanirrfan khan son babilbabil khan
