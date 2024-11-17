When Jaya Bachchan Praised Aishwarya For Perfectly Fitting Into Bachchan Family

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, known for her candid remarks, once expressed her admiration for her daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The Rajya Sabha member spoke warmly about how Aishwarya effortlessly became a part of the Bachchan family, praising her grace, poise, and dignity. A resurfaced video of Jaya discussing Aishwarya's role in the family has been making rounds on social media.

In the viral clip, taken from an old episode of the popular chat show “Koffee With Karan”, Jaya said, “She is lovely; I love her. She is such a big star herself, and she has fitted in so well. She is a strong lady and has a lot of dignity. When we’re all together, I’ve never seen her push herself forward. I like that quality—she stands behind quietly, listens, and takes it all in. She has fitted in so well. She is a strong lady and has a lot of dignity.”

The 76-year-old actress also shared insights into Amitabh Bachchan’s affection for Aishwarya, saying, “Amitji, the minute he sees her, it’s like he’s looking at Shweta coming home. His eyes light up. She fills the vacuum that Shweta left. We’ve never fully adjusted to Shweta being outside the family. She’s out, and she’s not a Bachchan—it’s tough.”

This video has resurfaced amid recent reports speculating trouble in Aishwarya and Abhishek’s marriage. Fans noted that the Bachchan family did not post any birthday wishes for Aishwarya on her 51st birthday. The absence of wishes from her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, and husband, Abhishek was particularly noted by fans.

Reports of tension between Aishwarya and Abhishek have been circulating, fuelled by rumours of the actor's closeness to his “Dasvi” co-star Nimrat Kaur and alleged family dynamics involving Jaya and Shweta Bachchan. In July, Aishwarya Rai attended Anant Ambani’s wedding accompanied only by her daughter Aaradhya, while the rest of the Bachchan family attended together. This sparked further speculation about potential marital issues between her and Abhishek Bachchan.