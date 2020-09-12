हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

'While shooting for Humko Tum Mil Gaye, we had a good 10-12 outfit changes', reveals Hina Khan

While the constant changes were many, Hina Khan quite enjoyed getting into new getups for the shoot. 

&#039;While shooting for Humko Tum Mil Gaye, we had a good 10-12 outfit changes&#039;, reveals Hina Khan
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Television and film actress Hina Khan is once again creating quite a rage on social media with her upcoming music video 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye', which is all set to win hearts on September 15, 2020.

Having had to shoot the video amidst the lockdown in a short span of time, Hina and the team surprisingly pulled off the entire shoot quite well and with great speed, in turn bringing out an amazing looking final product.

Also giving utmost prominence to Hina's entire attire and look throughout the video, a lot of nuances in regards with her makeup, hair and dressing were taken care of, to the extent that Hina actually had to undergo a lot more changes in all 3 aspects, compared to what she has done in her previous projects.

While the constant changes were many, Hina quite enjoyed getting into new getups for the shoot. 

Speaking about the experience of how different shooting for Humko Tum Mil Gaye was, Hina shares, "Music videos usually require a maximum of 2- 3 outfit changes at the most, but while shooting 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' we actually had a good 10-12 outfit changes for the entire video. It was not only restricted to my outfits, as each getup had a different hairstyle and different makeup as well, so while it was quite a long process it was great fun! Somehow people are always wanting to know what I wear, how I wear it and what goes behind decoding my looks, so a lot of importance was given to all of them through the video, and the team ensured that every look of mine had something unique and stylish about it!".

 

Tags:
Hina KhanHumko Tum Mil GayeDheeraj Dhoopar
Next
Story

Top 5 lesser-known facts about 'Vicky Donor' star Ayushmann Khurrana!
  • 46,59,984Confirmed
  • 77,472Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M51S

Video: Preparation for big action on Bollywood drugs syndicate