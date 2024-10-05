Who Is Chahat Pandey? Politician-Turned-Actor Set To Join Bigg Boss 18

New Delhi: The countdown has begun for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18 on October 6, 2024! Confirmed contestants include 90s actress Shilpa Shirodkar and TV actor Shehzada Dhami. With Salman Khan returning as host, excitement is building on social media, especially after the makers revealed a twist in the recent promo featuring actress Chahat Pandet as the third contestant entering the Bigg Boss house. The makers captioned the post, ''Yahan samay kar sakta hai inka haal behaal, who is she jo aa rahi hai apne sasural?''

Have A Look At The Promo:

In the suspenseful promo, Chahat Pandey was seen covering her face and showcasing her Bigg Boss mehndi, well eagle-eyed fans suspected her appearance but what confirmed her participation as she said, 'Chod kar apna mayka, aa rhi hu apne piya ji ke ghar mein. Bigg Boss ji, aapka intezar rahega''.

Who Is Chahat Pandey?

Chahat Pandey made her television debut in 2016 with 'Pavitra Bandhan', she portrayed Mishti Roy Choudhary. Pandey is a well-known TV actress recognized for her lead roles in popular shows, including Pakhi Parekh in 'Hamari Bahu Silk', and Durga Aneja in 'Durga-Mata ki Chhaya' among others.

In addition to her acting career, she ventured into politics by joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and contesting the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election for the Damoh Assembly constituency, though she was not elected.

This season features the unique theme 'Time ka Taandav,' focusing on the concepts of 'Kal, Kaal, and Vartamaan,' promising plenty of drama and entertainment. Fans can expect thrilling twists and surprises as the contestants navigate their journeys through time.

Bigg Boss 18's grand premiere is on October 6 at 9 PM on Jio Cinema and ColorsTv.