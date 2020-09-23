हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Poonam Pandey

Who is Poonam Pandey’s husband, Sam Bombay?

Sam who was born and brought up in United Arab Emirates' Dubai is an ad-filmmaker and a producer.

Photos: Twitter/@iPoonampandey

Mumbai: Almost a couple of weeks after Bollywood bombshell Poonam Pandey announced her marriage with boyfriend Sam Bombay, she has now filed a complaint against him saying that he has molested, threatened and assaulted her.

The incident reportedly took place in Canacona village in south Goa where Pandey is currently shooting for a film and Sam was arrested on Tuesday in Goa after Pandey's complaint. 

"Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested," the PTI news agency quoted Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station as saying.

"The victim was subjected to mandatory medical tests," Inspector Tukaram added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Having the best honeymoon :)

A post shared by Poonam Pandey Bombay (@ipoonampandey) on

The 36-year old has done projects with celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandes, Tamannaah Bhatia, Allu Arjun and other known filmstars. 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@jacquelinef143 we made Shaan cry #cruelladeville

A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#alluarjun #streetsofla #musicvideo #la #sambombay

A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ballbusting work with #akshaykumar @kissfilms @kabraism_ @ddouble_g @collective_art_pvt_ltd @sambombay @nedaahmed

A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on

 

Sam has also reportedly worked with cricketers like present Indian men's team skipper Virat Kohli and former player Yuvraj Singh.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The one & only #viratkohli - A glorious day indeed. #bts #viratkohlifanpage #viratians #sambombay

A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Underwater shoot with #yuvrajsingh - This man is fearless!

A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on

Reports suggest that he has also directed numerous advertisements for famous brands like Oppo, Sparx, Amazon, and many more.

Although the allegations by Pandey have not yet been proven, but this is not the first time that she has courted controversy. 

Back in 2011, her claim-to-fame was during the 2011 Cricket World Cup when she had promised to strip if the Indian Team wins the trophy.

Poonam Pandeysam bombayBollywood
