Who is Poonam Pandey’s husband, Sam Bombay?

Mumbai: Almost a couple of weeks after Bollywood bombshell Poonam Pandey announced her marriage with boyfriend Sam Bombay, she has now filed a complaint against him saying that he has molested, threatened and assaulted her.

The incident reportedly took place in Canacona village in south Goa where Pandey is currently shooting for a film and Sam was arrested on Tuesday in Goa after Pandey's complaint.

"Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested," the PTI news agency quoted Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station as saying.

"The victim was subjected to mandatory medical tests," Inspector Tukaram added.

Sam who was born and brought up in United Arab Emirates' Dubai is an ad-filmmaker and a producer.

The 36-year old has done projects with celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandes, Tamannaah Bhatia, Allu Arjun and other known filmstars.



Sam has also reportedly worked with cricketers like present Indian men's team skipper Virat Kohli and former player Yuvraj Singh.

Reports suggest that he has also directed numerous advertisements for famous brands like Oppo, Sparx, Amazon, and many more.

Although the allegations by Pandey have not yet been proven, but this is not the first time that she has courted controversy.

Back in 2011, her claim-to-fame was during the 2011 Cricket World Cup when she had promised to strip if the Indian Team wins the trophy.