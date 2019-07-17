Will Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 cross 100 crore at Box Office?

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30', which hit the screens on Friday, had a 'decent' run at the box office on its first day. As per industry experts, the film had an excellent weekend and performed exceptionally well at multiplexes of metros and Tier-2 cities. And though it continues to fare well at the Box Office, it is still far away from 100 crore mark.

The film currently stands with net collections of Rs 64.07 crore.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest business collections of the film and wrote, "#Super30 remains in the same range on Day 5 [vis-à-vis Day 4]... Metros continue to fare well, while mass circuits/single screens are down... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr. Total: ₹ 64.07 cr. India biz."

The film will face tough competition from 'The Lion King', which will arrive in theatres on July 19 in India.

'Super 30' is based on Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who runs the Super 30 programme to train underprivileged students for IIT-JEE entrance. Hrithik plays the math wizard. The film is supported by actors like Nandish Sandhu, Aditya Shrivastava, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Sadh form the supporting cast.

It aims to throw light on the educational coaching institutes of the country, which often favour children from a rich and better financial background.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Super 30' has been collectively produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

Only July 16, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that the film has been made tax-free by the government of the state.