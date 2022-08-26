Women's Equality Day 2022: Significance, Theme and History

Women's Equality Day 2022: Every year on August 26, people honour Women's Equality Day. The day is observed to commemorate the addition of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution, granting women the right to vote, was implemented.

Women's Equality Day teaches people to value and appreciate the women in their lives. It is a day reserved to honour the struggles of all women. Every year on August 26, people around the world celebrate the day.

Celebrated every year on August 26, the day marks the passage of women’s suffrage in the US. Women's Equality Day enables us to recognise and honour the bravery of outstanding women who, despite prejudice and brutality, propelled the women's movement to victory.

Interestingly, this year’s theme is not very different from last year’s theme.

Last year's topic was universal suffrage, which was referred to as "Hard Won" and "Hard Won... Not Done" will be the theme for Women's Equality Day in 2022.

The theme aims to highlight the reality that the fight for gender equality is not yet won.