Jim Carrey

Working with Jim Carrey was 'dream of an experience' for Ariana Grande

On the work front, Ariana will be next seen in writer-director Ryan Murphy's Netflix adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical The Prom.

Working with Jim Carrey was &#039;dream of an experience&#039; for Ariana Grande

Washington: American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande, who recently wrapped up filming a cameo for Jim Carrey's showtime series `Kidding` has penned a heartfelt note about working with him. 

Expressing her love for the series and the kind of bond she shared with Carrey, Grande wrote on Instagram, "There aren`t words. I`ve been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice. Thankful for the most special experience of my life. Nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you`ve idolized and adored since before you could speak."

She continued, "Actually, what`s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could`ve imagined. I get to make a tiny appearance on the hilarious and deeply moving show `Kidding` next season. This was a DREAM of an experience." 

Carrey was quick to reply the post, and wrote, "I am so touched and moved by this experience, not only because you got the chance to work with one of your dearest idols, it is also because it turned out even more beautifully than I could have wished for my daughter... crying over this!! On the work front, Ariana will be next seen in writer-director Ryan Murphy`s Netflix adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical The Prom.

 

Jim CarreyAriana GrandeHollywood
