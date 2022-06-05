New Delhi: As we celebrate World Environment Day on June 5, &TV celebrities highlight the importance of acting conscientiously in the interests of environmental conservation. Shivya Pathania (Devi Parvati, Baal Shiv), Farhana Fatema (Shanti Mishra, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha hai? ), Himani Shivpuri (Katori Amma, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) talk about the importance of sustainability and conservation.

Shivya Pathania, aka Devi Parvati in &TV’s Baal Shiv, shares, “Climate change, air pollution, water scarcity are among the most burning issues globally. Practising sustainable living and doing our bit for the environment is something we all can do. Our small efforts can make a big difference. The simplest thing one can do is reduce energy consumption. Your electrical appliances consume resources when produced and energy during use. Always switch off and do not keep them on standby mode when not in use, and the same applies to your fans, lights and other pieces of equipment. Always look at energy labels before purchasing any appliance. It can go a long way in reducing your carbon footprint. One can also replace incandescent lamps and energy-saving lamps with LEDs - this will save you electricity and money in the long run. Also, to reduce waste, attempt to reuse products and items as many times as possible before discarding them”.

Shubhangi Atre, aka Angoori Bhabi in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, “To be honest, I feel that transformative sustainability solutions must be accessible, inexpensive, and appealing for people to make better daily decisions. At home, I believe in growing my fruits and veggies. It lets one verify that I am not applying or inhaling any pesticides that pollute the water and air. It also helps to eliminate negativity in your home, and you will be able to converse with plants when you are alone. Growing and planting in the house bring me joy and satisfaction. I treat my plants as if they were my children, and I treat them as such. Similarly, I encourage everyone to plant a tree and adore it at home, work, or wherever else; you will feel great”.

Himani Shivpuri, aka Katori Amma in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, “Many of us are ignorant of how fortunate we are to have water available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Water scarcity is becoming a problem in many world regions, especially in landlocked countries. Imagine waiting for hours in a big line to fill a single bucket with water. Water conservation is a big challenge, particularly in a country as densely populated as ours. Let us not take the monsoon for granted now that it has here. Conserve as much water as possible. You can save water by irrigating your plants with the same water to wash your vegetables. Water can be conserved in a variety of ways. So that everyone benefits, because we all know that the world exists to meet everyone's needs, not satisfy everyone's greed”.

Farhana Fatema, aka Shanti Mishra in &TV’s Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?, shares, “This World Environment Day, we must shift from harming the planet to healing it, and charity begins at home. Electricity consumption without thought is harmful to the environment in more ways than one! Whenever I am in my hometown, Uttar Pradesh, my family and I make sure that we utilize the least power possible. Simple efforts such as unplugging electronics when not in use, using natural light throughout the day, and using air conditioning rationally and intelligently could go a long way toward energy conservation and an effective cooling system. The good news is that the solutions and the technology exist and are increasingly affordable”.