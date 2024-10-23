Yash Opens Up About How He Thrives On Taking Risks Rather Than Resting On The Laurels Of Success

New Delhi: In a recent interview, PAN India superstar Yash, renowned for his role in the 'KGF' series, discussed his distinctive career approach, emphasizing his preference for taking risks over-relying on past successes. He expressed that the thrill of facing the unknown is what excites him the most.

Yash said in an Interview with Hollywood Reporter, “That's the fun part in cinema. I don’t belong to the category where I want to enjoy the success. I really enjoy trying to achieve something. Trying to chase the unknown, that’s the thrill of it,” Yash said, offering insight into the mindset that has fueled his meteoric rise in the industry.

Yash went on to liken his approach to life and cinema to the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, drawing a parallel between his choices and the moment when host Amitabh Bachchan asks contestants if they want to walk away with their winnings or risk it all for a bigger prize. “It’s like when Bachchan Ji asks if you want to quit, you can take this money or you want to go further, you can lose everything. Even life often asks you similar questions!" Yash further explained.

His willingness to challenge himself and embrace uncertainty has defined his career and continues to set him apart in an industry that often values the safe route.

Yash's recent comments not only highlight his adventurous spirit but also reinforce why he remains one of the most daring and respected actors in Indian cinema today.

Yash's upcoming projects, 'Toxic' and 'Ramayana', are highly anticipated, and he has also confirmed 'KGF 3'.