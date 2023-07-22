Yasser Usman's Biography On Rekha Makes Explosive Claims On Veteran Actress's Relationship With Her Secretary

New Delhi: Legendary Bollywood actress and timeless beauty Rekha still remains an enigma to one and sundry. Her path-breaking performances, powerful roles and intriguing life are all witnessed by the audience who adore her immensely. Author Yasser Usman's biography titled 'Rekha: The Untold Story,' (2016) is in news lately as it unveils alleged secrets about the actress including her personal life.

According to her biography, Rekha: The Untold Story, nobody other than her secretary is allowed to enter Rekha's bedroom. The excerpt from her biography reads, "Farzana is a perfect partner for Rekha. She is her consultant, her friend, and her supporter, and Rekha simply can’t live without her. In fact, only Rekha’s trusted secretary Farzana — who some have claimed is her lover — is permitted inside her bedroom; not even domestic help are allowed entry."

"Farzana controls and tightly monitors the comings and goings in Rekha’s life and household. She is a formidable gatekeeper and is said to vet each phone call and choreograph practically every minute of Rekha’s life. Rekha has clothed herself in mystique and secrecy — and it is Farzana who makes it possible for her to have such a hermetic existence," the book mentions.

Rekha had previously called Farzana her 'soul sister' in one of her interviews with TOI.

Rekha is known for her iconic portrayals in films. She began her acting career at the age of 14 with the film `Anjana Safar` in the year 1969. Post that, Rekha steadily climbed her way to the top. She is presently regarded as one of the most attractive and captivating actors in Indian cinema.

Rekha received the Padam Shri award in the year 2010, for her contribution to Indian cinema over the years.

The actress was married to the Delhi-based industrialist and television manufacturer Mukesh Agarwal. The two tied the knot in 1990 but their wedding could not last more than seven months as Agarwal died by suicide while Rekha was away in London.