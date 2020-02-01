You are doing it to gain Instagram followers: Now, Mahendra Singh Dhoni trolls wife Sakshi

New Delhi: Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni may not be on the field, but he continues to win hearts every day. He is one of the most-loved sports personalities on social media too. Though he is not an avid social media user, his wife Sakshi keeps Dhoni's fans posted with their whereabouts. The star couple is currently in Mumbai to attend a wedding and amidst the several pictures of them on social media, we chanced upon a video of Dhoni hilariously trolling Sakshi.

In the video posted on Twitter by a fan club of MS Dhoni, the cricketer says that she includes him in her Instagram posts in order to gain followers. "Dekho apne followers badhane ke liye Instagram par ye sab kar rahe hai," Dhoni tells Sakshi, who responds by saying, "They always want to see you no. They are like 'Where is Mahi bhai. Dhoni Thala... Thala... I'm part of you, baby.”

Watch the video here:

.@msdhoni : Dekho aapne Instagram ke followers badhne ke liye, ye sab kar rahe hai... @SaakshiSRawat : All your followers love me also no.. Check out the hilarious convo here!#Dhoni #Sakshi #MahiWay pic.twitter.com/B0VNZ4mUOH — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) January 30, 2020

So cute!

Sakshi has been constantly posting pictures and videos from their recent outings. In one of the viral videos, she teased Dhoni by calling him 'sweetie, cutie' at a hotel and he blushed and walked away.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, this is how Dhoni and Sakshi added stardust to the wedding in Mumbai.

MS Dhoni married Sakshi in July 2010. The couple is parents to a five-year-old daughter named Ziva.