MS Dhoni

You are doing it to gain Instagram followers: Now, Mahendra Singh Dhoni trolls wife Sakshi

In the video posted on Twitter by a fan club of MS Dhoni, the cricketer says that Sakshi includes him in her Instagram posts in order to gain followers.

You are doing it to gain Instagram followers: Now, Mahendra Singh Dhoni trolls wife Sakshi
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sakshisingh_r

New Delhi: Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni may not be on the field, but he continues to win hearts every day. He is one of the most-loved sports personalities on social media too. Though he is not an avid social media user, his wife Sakshi keeps Dhoni's fans posted with their whereabouts. The star couple is currently in Mumbai to attend a wedding and amidst the several pictures of them on social media, we chanced upon a video of Dhoni hilariously trolling Sakshi. 

In the video posted on Twitter by a fan club of MS Dhoni, the cricketer says that she includes him in her Instagram posts in order to gain followers. "Dekho apne followers badhane ke liye Instagram par ye sab kar rahe hai," Dhoni tells Sakshi, who responds by saying, "They always want to see you no. They are like 'Where is Mahi bhai. Dhoni Thala... Thala... I'm part of you, baby.”

Watch the video here:

So cute!

Sakshi has been constantly posting pictures and videos from their recent outings. In one of the viral videos, she teased Dhoni by calling him 'sweetie, cutie' at a hotel and he blushed and walked away. 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#sweetieoftheday  a lil bit of embarrassment but worth watching him blush  #thatsmile stay tuned for more !

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

Meanwhile, this is how Dhoni and Sakshi added stardust to the wedding in Mumbai.

MS Dhoni married Sakshi in July 2010. The couple is parents to a five-year-old daughter named Ziva.

MS DhoniSakshi DhoniMahendra Singh DhoniMS Dhoni Sakshi
