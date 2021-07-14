You left too soon sir: '83' director Kabir Khan pens emotional note on Yashpal Sharma's demise

New Delhi: Filmmaker Kabir Khan is extremely saddened after learning about the sudden demise of former India cricketer Yashpal Sharma.

Taking to Instagram, Kabir recalled working with late Yashpal Sharma on his upcoming film '83', which is based on India's iconic win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

"Thank you Yashpal sir for your guidance, advice and love. You left too soon sir. We all miss you," he wrote.

Along with it, Kabir shared a few pictures of Yashpal Sharma giving cricket training to actor Jatin Sarna, who will be seen essaying the role of the late former cricketer in '83'.

'83' lead actor Ranveer Singh dropped a string of broken red heart emojis on Kabir's post.

Yashpal Sharma passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning. He was 66.