हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Filmmaker Kabir Khan

You left too soon sir: '83' director Kabir Khan pens emotional note on Yashpal Sharma's demise

Filmmaker Kabir Khan is extremely saddened after learning about the sudden demise of former India cricketer Yashpal Sharma.

You left too soon sir: &#039;83&#039; director Kabir Khan pens emotional note on Yashpal Sharma&#039;s demise
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Kabir Khan is extremely saddened after learning about the sudden demise of former India cricketer Yashpal Sharma.

Taking to Instagram, Kabir recalled working with late Yashpal Sharma on his upcoming film '83', which is based on India's iconic win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

"Thank you Yashpal sir for your guidance, advice and love. You left too soon sir. We all miss you," he wrote.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk)

Along with it, Kabir shared a few pictures of Yashpal Sharma giving cricket training to actor Jatin Sarna, who will be seen essaying the role of the late former cricketer in '83'.

'83' lead actor Ranveer Singh dropped a string of broken red heart emojis on Kabir's post.

Yashpal Sharma passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning. He was 66. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Filmmaker Kabir Khanformer India cricketerYashpal Sharma83 film1983 cricket World Cup
Next
Story

Shanaya Kapoor's belly dance stuns Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda

Must Watch

PT5M34S

DNA: Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, PM Modi boosted the spirit of Indian athletes