You make difficult moments better: Katrina Kaif's Valentine's Day note to Vicky Kaushal

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as they returned to the bay late Sunday evening. The newlyweds celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together after getting hitched.

Katrina shared pictures from their lowkey but mushy celebration and they are the ultimate couple goals. The duo was dressed in comfy winterwear and couldn't stay a moment without each other.

Kat was seen lovingly gazing into Vicky's eyes in the first photo and in the second, the two were seen embracing each other. Meanwhile, in the third snap, Vicky gave a forehead kiss to Katrina as she smiled.

Take a look at her Valentine post:

On Christmas, Vicky shared an adorable photo of himself hugging an all smiles Katrina, with a Christmas tree in the background and captioned it, “Meri Christmas”.

For Lohri, Kat made sure to be by Vicky’s side as he was busy shooting outside Mumbai. The actress flew down to his work location. IVicky shared the photo of their celebration on Instagram. In the picture, the two can be seen standing next to the bonfire.

After staying tight-lipped about their romance, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort at Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. It was an intimate affair with the couple's family and only close friends in attendance.

Sharing the news of the same on social media, the two shared identical statements that read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together”.