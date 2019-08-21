'You never know who to trust, people can be fake': Britney Spears

Los Angeles: Singer Britney Spears' life has been full of ups and downs. In her latest social media post, she opened up to caution fans about fake people and how life can get lonely at times.

She took to Instagram to share a quote: "Pay close attention to the people who don't clap when you win."

She captioned it: "Living in LA is such a trip! It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake," she captioned her post.

"I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy!!! It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes .... So I simply choose not to look anymore ... let the clever haters do what they do best .... hate!!!"

Soon, her beau, Sam Asghari, replied to her post with some encouraging words. "Winners don't hate or bully, losers (haters) only do because they don't have what you have (which is the best heart in the world)."

This year Britney had to see many ups and downs. In April, the 37-year-old checked herself into a health facility. A source told etonline.com at the time that she made the decision in order to deal with the tremendous stress she had been having over her father, Jamie Spears', current health crisis.

Shortly after, however, her fans began the #FreeBritney campaign after they claimed that the singer was being held against her will at the facility. etonline.com then learned that despite the protests by some of her fans, the singer has the freedom to go where she wants, but must have a security escort and isn't allowed to go to places like liquor stores.

Additionally, she had also been in court to attend status hearings on her conservatorship and was granted a permanent five-year restraining order against her former manager, Sam Lutfi.