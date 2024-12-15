Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2832093https://zeenews.india.com/people/zakir-hussain-admitted-to-icu-in-us-hospital-family-seeks-prayers-2832093.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ZAKIR HUSSAIN

Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain Admitted To ICU In US Hospital

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has been admitted to the ICU in San Francisco for heart-related issues.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2024, 08:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain Admitted To ICU In US Hospital (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has been admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital after experiencing heart related problems, his friend and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia said on Sunday.

The 73-year-old US-based musician had been having blood pressure issues, added a source close to Hussain.

"He has been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco for a heart related problem for the last week," he said.

"He is unwell and admitted in the ICU right now. We all are worried about the situation," Chaurasia told PTI.

Zakir Hussain, born in 1951 in Mumbai, is widely regarded as one of the world’s finest tabla musicians, known for his extraordinary contributions to Indian classical music. Throughout his illustrious career, he has earned numerous accolades, including India’s prestigious Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan awards, cementing his legacy as a global musical icon.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
DNA Video
DNA: Women to Receive Rs. 2100 Under Kejriwal’s New Scheme! How?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Bangladesh’s Deadly Plot Against India
DNA Video
DNA: Sarataj Horse Gains Spotlight Ahead of Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Fairness Cream Company Penalized for False Claims
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Syria in 48 Hours
DNA Video
DNA: Can Heart Think? Shocking Scientific Discovery
NEWS ON ONE CLICK