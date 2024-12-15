Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain Admitted To ICU In US Hospital

New Delhi: Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has been admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital after experiencing heart related problems, his friend and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia said on Sunday.

The 73-year-old US-based musician had been having blood pressure issues, added a source close to Hussain.

"He has been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco for a heart related problem for the last week," he said.

"He is unwell and admitted in the ICU right now. We all are worried about the situation," Chaurasia told PTI.

Zakir Hussain, born in 1951 in Mumbai, is widely regarded as one of the world’s finest tabla musicians, known for his extraordinary contributions to Indian classical music. Throughout his illustrious career, he has earned numerous accolades, including India’s prestigious Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan awards, cementing his legacy as a global musical icon.