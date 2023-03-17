topStoriesenglish2584744
ZEE CINE AWARDS 2023

Zee Cine Awards 2023 Celebrates 20 Glorious Years Of Shahid Kapoor

Zee Cine Awards 2023 when and where to watch: The awards will air at 7:30 PM on Saturday, March 18, only on Zee Cinema, Zee TV & ZEE’s streaming platform, ZEE5. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 05:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Zee Cine Awards – a show that has celebrated excellence in cinema and felicitated the inspiring journeys of countless luminaries, filmmakers and technicians ever since its inception is back. Fans from across the globe can look forward to some mind-blowing entertainment as ‘Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Zee Cine Awards 2023’ will air at 7:30 PM on Saturday, 18th March only on Zee Cinema, Zee TV &  ZEE’s streaming platform, ZEE5.

It was a memorable evening for all the actors who won awards, performed and attended this celebratory event, but it was most special for the swashbuckling Shahid Kapoor as Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Zee Cine Awards 2023 raised a toast to his completing 20 years in the industry. 

From being everyone’s favorite chocolate boy to demonstrating an entire gamut of histrionic abilities, the versatile actor has made a special place for himself in everyone’s hearts over the last two decades.  He not only expressed gratitude for his wonderful journey but also stole the show with his power-packed performance to some of his famous songs like Mauja Hi Mauja, Gandi Baat, Shaam Shaandaar, and many more. Shahid kickstarted his performance with a grand aerial entry that made everyone’s heart skip a beat! 

After the video clip of him receiving his first award for his debut film 'Ishq Vishk' was played, Shahid mentioned, “Back in the days, I lived in Andheri, I had no clue about any big designers. I used to feel that I don’t have good clothes to attend such award functions. But now, when I look at myself, I feel it wasn’t so bad. These are the best moments of your life and when you look back, you see how you were when you started. It reminds you of your journey in life, about how much has happened. I will always be thankful, grateful and blessed to be doing this for 20 years. I am thankful to each and every one from the fraternity and to everybody who has watched and appreciated my work.”

While we’ve loved Shahid Kapoor from ‘Ishq Vishk’ to ‘Jab We Met’ to ‘Jersey’ to ‘Farzi’, wait till you watch his scintillating performance!

Zee Cine Awards 2023 is being presented by Maruti Suzuki Arena; co-powered by All New Appy Fizz, Dabur Vita, Colgate, Amazon; and special partners - Cadburys Dairy Milk, Joy Lemon Facewash, Gippi Masala Noodles, and Garnier Colour Naturals.

To witness all the scintillating performances, tune in to ‘Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Zee Cine Awards 2023’, on Saturday, 18th March on Zee Cinema, Zee TV and ZEE's streaming platform, ZEE’s streaming platform, ZEE5.

 

