ZOYA AKHTAR'S BIRTHDAY

Zoya Akhtar's Birthday: From Priyanka Chopra To Siddhant Chaturvedi Celebrities Share Warm Wishes

From Priyanka Chopra to Siddhant Chaturvedi here are celebs who wish Zoya Akhtar on her birthday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2024, 05:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Zoya Akhtar's Birthday: From Priyanka Chopra To Siddhant Chaturvedi Celebrities Share Warm Wishes (file photo)

New Delhi: Zoya Akhtar, one of India’s most talented filmmakers, is renowned for her remarkable films, including 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', and 'Gully Boy'. Her compelling and relatable storytelling resonates with audiences, and her carefully chosen casts enhance the impact of her films. As the co-founder of Tiger Baby Films, Zoya continues to make her mark in the industry. On her special day, she has been showered with heartfelt wishes from her peers.

Priyanka Chopra, who starred in 'Dil Dhadakne Do', shared her love with a sweet message:  
"Happy birthday Zoya Sending you lots of love.
@zvieakhtar"

Shankar Mahadevan, who collaborated with Zoya on projects like 'Luck by Chance' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', expressed his affection with:  
"Love you Zoya! Happy birthday! @zoieakhtar"

Dia Mirza, who worked with Zoya on 'Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.', 'Luck by Chance', and 'Made in Heaven', wrote:  

"Happy Birthday Tiger Baby Zoya Keep telling stories, keep raising the bar and keep shining What a privilege it is to know your beautiful heart. Love you! @zoieakhtar"

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who made his debut in 'Gully Boy' and later worked with Zoya on 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', simply said:  
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZO"

The musical trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, who have also collaborated with Zoya, added:  
"Happy birthday @zoieakhtar!!"

Sonali Bendre joined in the celebrations, wishing her a fantastic birthday:  
Wishing you the best birthday ever, Zo!
@zoieakhtar"

It’s a joyful day for Zoya, filled with warm wishes and appreciation from her colleagues and co-stars. We also extend our best wishes to her for a happy and successful year ahead, and we look forward to seeing her next masterpiece!

