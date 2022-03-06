7th Pay Commission: State govt increases dearness allowance of employees, check details

New Delhi: In what could be good news for lakhs of government employees, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced a hike in the dearness allowance (DA) starting from April 2022.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Saturday (March 5), said that the state government has decided to increase the dearness allowance (DA) of government employees to 31 per cent.

Chouhan, who was in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha told ANI, "We have decided to increase the DA of government employees to 31 per cent, whose payment will start from the month of April."

The Chief Minister also announced an additional Rs 25,000 to girl students under the Ladli Laxmi scheme for taking admission in colleges. The state-sponsored programme is aimed at encouraging female students to study further.

Chouhan added that other state government schemes will also continue in the state. "We will give additional Rs 25,000 to girl students under the Ladli Laxmi scheme on taking admission in the college," he added.

Meanwhile, the Central government could soon announce a DA hike before the end of March 2022. The hike in dearness allowance will result in a significant increase in their wage.

The government could increase the DA of Central government employees by 3%. The 3% increase in DA means that the dearness allowance of Central Government employees will increase to 34%.

For the unversed, Dearness Allowance is a major component of salaries and pensions of government employees and pensions. The government keeps revising DA allowance from time to time to keep up with rising inflation.

For instance, the Central government increases DA and DR benefits twice a year – the first time in January and the second time in July. The DA of the government employees is paid differently depending on whether they work in the urban, semi-urban, or rural sectors.

