7th Pay Commission: Will DA get restored from July 1? Check what FinMin has to say

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry on Saturday (June 26) came up with a clarification on whether the government will roll out a dearness allowance (DA) or dearness relief (DR) hike for central government employees and pensioners. The ministry said that it has not passed an order regarding the resumption of DA and DR from July 2021 while pointing out a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB). The fact check had declared a letter signed by Finance Secretary TV Somanathan as fake.

The letter had started making rounds on social media platforms, especially WhatsApp, as around 52 lakh central government employees and 60 lakh pensioners were waiting for a decision regarding the DA and DR arrears.

The decision was reportedly due on Saturday, as the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM), the Union Ministry of Finance (Finance Ministry) and officials of the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) were all set to meet on the issue of DA and DR on June 26.

While there has been no official decision on the arrears, PIB and Finance Ministry have claimed that the document saying DA and DR restoration will start from July 1 is fake. Also Read: From automobile to Aerospace, here are 5 industries being disrupted by Elon Musk

Taking it to Twitter, PIB said, “A document is doing rounds on social media claiming that Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for Central government employees and pensioners will be resumed from July 2021. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No such announcement has been made by the Government of India.”

Ministry of Finance shared the same document on Twitter. Also Read: Jet Airways ready to fly high again? 7-member panel to manage day-to-day ops

A document is doing rounds on social media claiming that Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for Central government employees and pensioners will be resumed from July 2021

#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No such announcement has been made by the Government of India. pic.twitter.com/9fsPITQClB — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 26, 2021

