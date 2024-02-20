trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723230
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
EMPLOYEES' PROVIDENT FUND ORGANISATION

8.41 Lakh New Members Enrolled With EPFO During December 2023

EPFO added 15.62 lakh net members during December 2023, the payroll data showed.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 04:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

8.41 Lakh New Members Enrolled With EPFO During December 2023

New Delhi: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) provisional payroll data released on 20th February, 2024 highlights that EPFO has added 15.62 lakh net members in the month of December, 2023 which is highest in last three months. 

An increase of 11.97% has been registered in net member addition during the current month as compared to the previous month of November 2023, Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a release.

"The data indicates that around 8.41 lakh new members have enrolled during December, 2023 which is highest during the previous three months. The new members addition shows an increase of 14.21% when compared with previous month of November 2023. A noticeable aspect of the data is the dominance of the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 57.18% of the total new members added in December. This statistic underscores a notable trend - the majority of individuals joining the organized workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers," the release added.

The payroll data highlighted that approximately 12.02 lakh members exited and subsequently rejoined EPFO. 

"This figure represents a significant 12.61% increase compared to the previous month of November 2023 and stands as the highest recorded in the past five months. These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement thus, safeguarding long-term financial well-being and extending their social security protection," said the release.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data unveils that out of 8.41 lakh new members, around 2.09 lakh are new female members. This figure marks the highest recorded addition of female workforce in the last three months. The comparison with the previous month of November 2023 shows an increase of 7.57%. Also, the net female member addition during the month stood at around 2.90 lakh reflecting an increase of approximately 3.54 % compared to the previous month of November 2023.The surge in female member additions is indicative of a broader shift towards a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

State-wise analysis of payroll data denotes that net member addition is highest in the 5 states/ UTs of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Haryana. These states constitute around 58.33% of net member addition, adding a total of 9.11 lakh net members during the month. Of all the states, Maharashtra is leading by adding 21.63% of net members during the month.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Pakistan Election Result 2024: DNA: Who will form the next Pakistan govt?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is government ready to give MSP guarantee on maize and cotton?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Rahul Gandhi clashing with Big B?
DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC
DNA Video
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?
DNA Video
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?