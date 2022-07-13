Aadhaar Card update: Check UIDAI’s process to change address on Aadhaar card

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India(UIDAI) is making its service easier day by day. Continuing the sequence, here comes a big update from UIDAI regarding the update in the Aadhaar card. Users can now update their addresses on an Aadhaar card without facing any hassle. Users are required to furnish their address as residence proof as the supporting document. (Also Read: PAN Card Update: Here’s how to change photo on PAN online)

What UIDAI has changed in the Aadhaar Card Update Process Now?

UIDAI has simplified the address update process. Besides demanding residence proof, UIDAI officials will verify the address of the applicant itself. If needed, UIDAI officials can visit the residence also. So let’s know the process of updating the address in the Aadhaar Card. (Also Read: Don’t like your photo in Aadhaar card? Here’s how to change it)

Process of Updation of address in Aadhaar Card:

-Visit UIDAI’s official website https://uidai.gov.in/

-Go to the ‘My Aadhaar’ menu and click on the ‘Update Your Aadhaar’ option.

-Then, click on the ‘ update demographics data online’ option.

-After clicking, the new interface of the self-service update portal will open.

-Thereafter, click on the ‘Proceed to update Aadhaar’ option.

-Enter your Aadhaar Card number and the captcha code.

-Click on the ‘Send OTP’ option. OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

-Verify your OTP and click on the ‘Update Demographics Data’.

-Now click on the ‘ address’ option.

-Enter your new address and upload the scanned copy of the supplementary document.

-Click on the ‘Proceed’ option.

-Check all the details you have filled in.

-Now, the payment section will open. Pay Rs.50

-You will receive a new OTP. Validate it.

-Print Out the application form.

You will get a URN number through which you can track update status. By following these steps, You will update your address on your Aadhaar Card.