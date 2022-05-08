Don’t like your photo in Aadhaar card? Here’s how to change it

New Delhi: Every Indian citizen's Aadhaar card is a vital document. This identity certificate, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), contains full information about the cardholder's name, address, and other details. It contains a 12-digit identification number that is used for a variety of tasks, including the opening of bank accounts.

You must contact the UIDAI if you want to make any changes to your Aadhaar card. UIDAI allows you to change information such as your name, address, phone number, photo, and email address.

Many of us dislike our present Aadhaar card photo. If you wish to add a better photo to your previously created Aadhaar card, follow the procedures below –

Here’s how to change photo on Aadhaar:

Go to https://uidai.gov.in/ to learn more about the UIDAI.

Aadhaar Enrollment Form can be downloaded.

Complete the form with all required information.

Submit the form at the Aadhaar Enrollment Center.

This is where you can take your new photo.

You must pay Rs 100 in addition to GST.

You will then receive an acknowledgement slip as well as an Update Request Number (URN).

This URN can be used to track the update of your Aadhaar card.

It's vital to keep in mind that this upgrade could take up to 90 days to complete. To get your photo taken for the Aadhaar card, you must go to an Aadhaar Enrollment Center. Make sure you arrive well-prepared if you want the greatest photo for your Aadhaar card. This manner, you'll be able to take advantage of the UIDAI's service.