Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to change address on Aadhaar online

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card is one of the most crucial documents for Indians, as it is used as an official identity proof. Several government and private agencies require citizens to provide their Aadhaar cards to avail of the services.

Central and state government authorities also require beneficiaries of several social schemes to share their Aadhaar card for receiving the benefits. Cardholders are required to keep the details on the Aadhaar card updated to make sure they continue receiving the services.

The Aadhaar-issuing body, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), allows cardholders to make changes to their Aadhaar Card. You can easily change details such as phone number and address changes, name updates, and more, using the services of UIDAI.

So, if you have moved to a new place, you can easily change the address on your Aadhaar Card. Here is the list of steps you need to follow to change the address on your Aadhaar card:

Steps to change address in Aadhaar card:

Step 1: Visit UIDAI’s official website at http://uidai.gov.in/.

Step 2: Tap the 'My Aadhaar' option from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: On the new page, select the 'Update Demographics Data Online' option.

Step 4: Click on the 'Proceed to Update Aadhaar' button and enter relevant details.

Step 5: Tap on the ‘Send OTP’ button. You will receive OTP on the registered mobile number.

Step 6: Verify the six-digit OTP.

Step 7:Go to the demographics data area and enter the relevant information.

Step 8: Click on the Proceed option.

Step 9: Now, upload scanned colour copies of verification documents to change the address on Aadhaar Card. Click submit. Also Read: 5G spectrum auction expected in May 2022: Report

Step 10: Now, check the preview of the Aadhaar card modification. You will be provided with the URN which can be used to check the status of the update in your address. Also Read: iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Flipkart: Here's how to avail it

