After SBI and HDFC, ICICI revises interest rates on fixed deposits, check latest FD rates

New Delhi: ICICI Bank has revised the interest rates the bank offers to its fixed deposit customers on their investments worth more than Rs 2 crore to less than Rs 5 crore. The increased fixed deposit rates are applicable on accounts with various maturity periods.



Recently, the private lender had increased the interest rates on fixed deposit investments worth less than Rs 2 crore. The bank has now revised the interest rate for investments worth more than Rs 2 crore to less than Rs 5 crore.

ICICI Bank is offering similar interest rates to both regular and senior citizen investors. The revised fixed deposit interest rates of ICICI Bank have come into effect starting March 10, 2022.

For instance, the bank is now offering the highest FD interest rate at 4.6% on FD accounts with a maturity period between 3 years to 10 years. Investors can get returns at a 4.50% interest rate on term deposits with a maturity period above 2 years to less than 3 years.

Also, the bank is offering an interest rate of 4.15% on FD schemes with a maturity period between 1 year to 15 months. If you make an FD with ICICI Bank for less than 1 year, you will get returns at interest rates ranging from 2.5% to 3.7%.

ICICI Bank is offering an interest rate of 4.2% on fixed deposits maturing between 15 months to less than 18 months. In contrast, investors can get returns at 4.3% on FD policies maturing in more than 18 months to less than 2 years tenure.

Besides ICICI Bank, several other lenders have increased interest rates offered on fixed deposit investments. These banks include State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda, among others.

