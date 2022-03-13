Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, March 13: Check how to get free rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, March 13, 2022, have been released by the game’s developer. Players can use the codes to get free rewards in their accounts by using the redeem codes. In-app skins for weapons, clothes for characters, and more, are provided to gamers against the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

Players are required to visit the official Garena Free Fire MAX redeem code redemption website to get free rewards in their accounts. They will need to log in via Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK ID to get free rewards. The 12 digit Garena Free Fire MAX redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers.

For the unversed, Garena Free Fire MAX is a free to play battle royale game. The title is a high version of the popular game Garena Free Fire, which was recently banned by the Indian government in a crackdown on apps with a connection with China.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, March 13:

FG2H-J3EU-RF76

FEI4-5YH6-TNMG

FID8-S76A-5RQF

FGB5-6Y7U-I8IM

F5I6-OY98-H76T

FHJI-765T-RFGB

FNMI-U765-SR5F

FKO9-87UY-R2GB

FVB4-N5JK-R3YI

FG7F-D6S5-R4AF

FOY9-H87B-6VTD

FVGH-1Y26-35ER

FTVF-C7VG-BEHJ

F6EG-H4NJ-58K6

FE8G-JUI8-7KJ8

FJ6N-MU3J-LO9B

Here’s how to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes for today, March 13:

Step 1: In the first step, you will need to visit - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en - to redeem daily codes for Garena Free Fire MAX.

Step 2: Log in to the Garena Free Fire MAX redemption portal by using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK ID.

Step 3: Type any of the redeem codes mentioned above into the text box. Now, click on the confirm button. Also Read: Russia-Ukraine War: Air raid alerts added by Google for Android phones in Ukraine

Step 4: Upon clicking the confirm button, you will know whether your redemption was successful or not. You will receive the award in your account within 24 hours. Also Read: Samsung to launch new Galaxy A series phones on March 17? Check details

Live TV

#mute