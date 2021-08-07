Attention HDFC customers! Few bank services to remain unavailable for 2 days, check timings

New Delhi: If you’re an HDFC Bank customer, then you may need to note that the country's largest private sector bank will temporarily suspend a few of its online services from Saturday evening till Sunday morning. HDFC Bank is notifying its customers about the temporary suspension of the online services via e-mail. The bank said that the online services will remain disrupted for few hours due to the scheduled maintenance break.

According to the information shared from the bank, customers won’t be able to use some of the services offered via net banking and mobile banking app from 10 pm on Saturday (August 7) to 10 am Sunday (August 8).

During the above mentioned period, debit and credit card related services will also remain affected. Customers also won’t be able to use the ‘View/Download Credit Card statements’ service.

In such a situation, HDFC customers are advised to finish their net banking or other tasks before the scheduled maintenance starts at 10 pm. HDFC said, "Thank you for banking with HDFC Bank. We hope that you and your loved ones are keeping safe.

As part of our ongoing effort to provide you with a seamless, best-in-class digital banking experience, we are undergoing scheduled maintenance. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you."

Here’s the list of the service that will temporarily remain unavailable:

Service name Scheduled Downtime

View/Download Credit Card statements 7 Aug: 6 PM to 8 Aug, 10 PM

Debit & Credit Card related services 11 Aug: 12:30 AM to 06:30 AM

