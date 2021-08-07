A stay at Taj Hotel for Rs 6! Check out an old ad of Mumbai’s iconic hotel shared by Anand Mahindra

New Delhi: Taj Hotel, one of the iconic locations of Mumbai, is one of the luxurious hotels in Indian and the world. If you want to spend a night at the hotel, then you may have to shell out tens of thousands of rupees. However, there was a time when one could have stayed at night by paying just Rs 6, according to an advertisement published in 1903.

The advertisement was re-shared by the Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, on Twitter with the caption, “So here’s a way to beat inflation. Get into a time machine and go back…way back. ₹6 per night for the Taj, Mumbai? Now those were the days.”

So here’s a way to beat inflation. Get into a time machine and go back…way back. ₹6 per night for the Taj, Mumbai? Now those were the days… pic.twitter.com/7WYHqKodGx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 6, 2021

In the advertisement, which appears to be a clipping from a newspaper, the Taj Hotel promises to offer a comfortable stay at the hotel with ‘all the latest comforts’. The ad also imprinted a reopening date of the Taj Hotel, which is owned by The Indian Hotel Co. Ltd.

More than 8.4 million Twitter users currently follow the Indian businessmen, who surely knows how to keep his audience entertained. From time to time, the billionaire often shares posts that are funny or inspiring on Twitter.

Mahindra had posted the advertisement on Friday (August 6). Since then, the post has been doing rounds on social media, with over 500 retweets and more than six thousand likes. Also Read: EPFO-Aadhaar Linking Alert! Here’s how to link these documents online till THIS date

Netizens have also found the advertisement appealing, and one of them even compared the rate of gold at that time to today’s time and pointed out how the rates of the hotel have adjusted with inflation. "6 Rs/ night in 1903 could buy 0.4 GBP i.e. $1.95 i.e 2.67 gms of Gold as per historical price of gold ($20.67/oz) in 1903. Today’s value of 2.67 gms gold of around Rs 13,000. Not very far off from current room night," a Twitter user who goes by the username Viral Mehta said. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 to be launched on August 11; check price, features and more

