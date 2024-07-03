Bajaj Housing Finance Launches Sambhav Home Loans --Check Eligibility, Benefits And Other Details

New Delhi: Bajaj Housing Finance has launched Sambhav Home Loans to provide affordable and accessible housing finance.

"The all-new Home Loan product is designed for first-time homebuyers looking to make their dream of home ownership a reality through affordable housing finance. In line with this, the income norm on Sambhav Home Loans starts from only Rs. 10,000 per month, with loan amounts as low as Rs. 10 Lakh. The affordable income criterion makes this an accessible option for prospective borrowers across a wide range of income groups," Bajaj Housing Finance said.

Bajaj Housing Finance Sambhav Home Loan Eligibility

Both salaried and self-employed applicants from a range of employment types, such as manufacturing, trading, and the informal job sector, among others, are eligible for finance as part of this product. Subsequently, the eligibility, documentation, and application process for Sambhav Home Loans have been kept flexible to accommodate all such employment types.

Bajaj Housing Finance Sambhav Home Benefits

Apart from minimal eligibility requirements, Sambhav Home Loans offer a host of benefits. Borrowers enjoy attractive interest rates with affordable EMIs and the option to choose a repayment tenor of up to 20 years. Eligible borrowers also benefit from a sizeable loan amount, which makes home ownership more convenient.

"With the launch of Sambhav Home Loans, Bajaj Housing Finance now offers a full suite of offerings in housing finance, covering all customer categories. With over 6,000 approved projects, the Lender offers custom mortgage solutions across India. Interested applicants can either apply online through the Lender’s website or walk into any of its branches," said the company.