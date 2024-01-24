Bank Holiday ALERT! Financial Institutions To Be Closed On Three Consecutive Days This Month

New Delhi: As we step into the last week of January 2024, Indian banks are gearing up for an extended weekend, with a total of 16 holidays slated for the month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) carefully curates this list, considering various factors like national and state holidays, cultural or religious observances, operational needs, government announcements, and coordination with other banks.

Tuesday, January 23: Banks Closed in Manipur

On January 23 (Tuesday), banks in Manipur will remain closed due to the celebration of Gaan-Ngai. It's a regional holiday dedicated to cultural festivities and observances in the state.

Thursday, January 25

January 25 (Thursday) marks Thai Poosam/Birthday of Md. Hazrat Ali, leading to bank closures in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. Customers in these regions should plan their banking activities accordingly.

Friday, January 26: Republic Day National Holiday

January 26 (Friday) is Republic Day, a national holiday in India. As banks remain closed on this day, it kicks off a long weekend, extending through the fourth Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday, January 27: Fourth Saturday Closure

Banks are scheduled to remain closed on January 27 (Fourth Saturday) as part of the routine monthly closure.

Sunday, January 28

As usual, banks will also be closed on January 28 (Sunday) as part of their regular weekend closure.

Special Closure For Ram Temple Consecration

In a unique occurrence, an order from the Ministry of Finance on January 18 directed public sector banks (PSBs) and regional rural banks to observe a half-day off on January 22. This special closure was in honor of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Impact On Private Banks In Uttar Pradesh

Bank branches of major private sector lenders, including HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, were also closed on January 22, 2024, in Uttar Pradesh. HDFC Bank observed a full-day closure in UP and Uttarakhand, while Axis Bank remained closed for the entire day in Uttar Pradesh.