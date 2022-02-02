Bank Holiday in February: Banks to remain shut for 13 days this month, check list here

New Delhi: There will be no work at public and private banks for the next 13 days, starting today in February. According to the Reserve Bank of India's list of holidays, 12 days in February will be closed due to bank holidays. At the same time, trade unions announced a two-day walkout in February.

Four of the twelve days of bank holidays in February (Bank Holidays in February) fall on Sundays. Many of these holidays will occur on a regular basis. These holidays are in different states, according to the holiday list on the RBI's official website. All of these holidays will not be available in all states at the same time.

Customers who must go to the bank themselves to complete the work are the ones who are most affected by the bank's closure. Customers will be relieved to learn that online banking services will continue to operate on weekends. Due to RBI's recent implementation of new rules, NEFT and other internet channels are also operational on holidays.

Bank staff have also called a walkout for the 23rd and 24th of February. Other organisations, such as the Central Trade Unions (CTU) and the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), have announced a nationwide bank strike that will affect both government and private banks. There will be no work for four days from the 23rd to the 27th of February if there is a strike. This will occur because, if the organisations go on strike on the 23rd and 24th of February, work at the banks will be halted for four days out of five in February. Due to a strike on the 23rd and 24th of February, as well as the fourth Saturday of February, there will be no work in the bank.

February 5- Saraswati Puja/Vasant Panchami (Holiday in Haryana, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal.

February 6- Sunday

February 12- second saturday of the month

13 February-Sunday

15 February-Hazrat Ali Jayanti/Louis-Ngai-Ni (Banks closed in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur)

16 February-Guru Ravidas Jayanti (Banks closed in Chandigarh, Himachal, Haryana and Punjab)

February 18-Dol Yatra (Banks closed in West Bengal)

February 19-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Banks closed in Maharashtra)

February 20-Sunday

February 23-bank strike

February 24-bank strike

26 February-fourth saturday of the month

February 27-Sunday

