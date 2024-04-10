Bank Holiday On Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: Financial Institutions Open Or Not? Check Here

New Delhi: According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, banks in certain states will remain closed on Thursday in observance of Ramzan-Id (Eid-Ul-Fitr). This follows a series of consecutive holidays from April 9 to April 14 for various festivals including Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Telugu New Year, Bohag Bihu, and Eid.

Holiday Schedule

April 13, falling on the second Saturday of the month, typically sees banks closed, and April 14 is a Sunday. In some states, April 15th is a bank holiday for Bohag Bihu, and April 16th is a bank holiday for Ram Navami. (Also Read: Stock Market Holiday On Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: Check Whether NSE, BSE, Open Or Not)

Customers are advised to verify holiday schedules with their nearby bank branches to avoid any confusion or inconvenience. (Also Read: 'This Salary Equal To IT Companies': Users On Viral Job Posting At Momo Shop)

Eid Al-Fitr

Eid al-Fitr begins when the crescent moon is seen, starting the month of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar. Since lunar months are usually 29 to 30 days long, Muslims wait until the evening before Eid to confirm its date.

Celebrations Across States

While Eid celebrations are scheduled for April 11 in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Lucknow, in Kerala, Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir, Eid was celebrated on April 10 as the crescent was sighted a day earlier in these states.

Bank Holidays In States

On April 11, banks are closed in most states except Chandigarh, Sikkim, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh. Further closures are scheduled on April 13 for Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba, Baisakhi, and Biju Festival in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Jammu, and Srinagar.

On April 15, banks in Assam and Himachal Pradesh will remain closed for Bohag Bihu and Himachal Day, respectively. Additionally, on April 16, banks in multiple states will observe closure for Shree Ram Navami.

RBI's Classification Of Bank Holidays

The RBI has sorted bank holidays into three types: Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holidays, and Bank Account Closing Holidays.