Stock Market Holiday On Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: Check Whether NSE, BSE, Open Or Not

New Delhi: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) equity markets will remain closed for trading on Thursday, April 10, 2024, due to the observance of Eid-Ul-Fitr, also known as Ramzan Id.

What About The National Commodity And Derivatives Exchange?

Additionally, the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), India's largest agricultural commodity exchange, will also be closed tomorrow.

What About The MCX?

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be closed for the first part of the day from 9 am to 5 pm, but trading will start again after 5 pm.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays

In addition to Eid-Ul-Fitr and Ram Navami, equity markets will also be closed on April 17 for Ram Navami. More holidays to look out for include Maharashtra Day on May 1st, Bakri Id on June 17th, Muharram on July 17th, Independence Day on August 15th, Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday on October 2nd, Diwali on November 1st, Gurunanak Jayanti on November 15th, and Christmas on December 25th.

Sensex Today

In today's trading, the Indian stock market benchmark Sensex achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the 75,000 mark for the first time. The Nifty 50 index also concluded the day at a new record closing high.

Sensex Opening Session

The Sensex started trading with a rise of 270 points, beginning at 74,953.96, which was higher than its last closing value of 74,683.70.

It then went up by about 421 points, hitting a peak of 75,105.14 during the day. Finally, it ended the session at 75,038.15, showing an increase of 354 points or 0.47 percent.