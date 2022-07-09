New Delhi: There are up to 14 bank holidays in July 2022, two of which were used up last week owing to Rath Yatra and a weekend break. Lenders in India's public and private sectors will face a fresh set of bank holidays as the month of July begins. The Reserve Bank of India has already produced a list of 14 bank holidays for July 2022. According to the RBI calendar, bank holidays have begun to take effect.

The Reserve Bank of India declares 14 bank holidays in July, including weekends and various festivals, under the Negotiable Instruments Act (RBI). Except for weekends, the schedule would differ across the country, according to the RBI's holiday calendar.

It should be noted that many bank holidays are regional in nature and may vary from state to state and from bank to bank. There are eight regional holidays and seven weekend bank holidays on the calendar. Bakrid, a regional festival celebrated in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, happens on July 9. It's also the second Saturday of the month, which means that all banks are closed. As a result, the bank holiday on July 9 clashes, resulting in 14 bank holidays in July. As a result, July 9 can be considered a bank holiday.

Each year, the Reserve Bank establishes bank holidays in three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Among them, the 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act' category has the most holidays. However, under this act, bank holidays are not standard across the country.

The month of July still has 12 bank holidays left. Look them up below.

July 1: Kang (Rathajatra)/ Ratha Yatra — Bhubaneshawar

July 7: Kharchi Puja — Agartala

July 9: ld-Ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) — Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram; Banks will also be shut across the country as this is the second Saturday of the month

July 11: Eid-ul-Azha — Srinagar, Jammu

July 13: Bhanu Jayanti — Gangtok

July 14: Beh Dienkhlam — Shillong

July 16: Harela — Dehradun

July 26: Ker Puja — Agartala

Aside from that, there are seven weekend leaves, one of which clashes with Bakrid, during which banks across the country would be closed. These are listed below.

List of Weekend Leaves

July 3: First Sunday

July 9: Second Saturday + Bakrid

July 10: Second Sunday

July 17: Third Sunday

July 23: Fourth Saturday

July 24: Fourth Sunday

July 31: Fifth Sunday