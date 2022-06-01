New Delhi: There will be fewer holidays in the month of June as per the RBI mentioned list. Although the number of days when bank branches will be closed in different states will vary owing to some local festivities being celebrated there. Several bank branches will remain closed in various states owing to these local festivals or regional holidays. Before visiting your bank branch in the month of June, you must note down the list of important days during which banks will remain closed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of June 2022, although online banking activities will continue to work.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list banks will be closed for two days, while the other days are that of weekends. However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all festivities in all states or regions. For example bank branches might be closed for Bhubaneswar in Bhubaneshwar but not closed for the same in other states.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of June 2022. Check out the list.

Holiday Description as per RBI

Maharana Pratap Jayanti: June 2

Y.M.A. Day/Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday/Raja Sankranti: June 15

Apart from the above bank holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays of the month are falling on the following dates:

Sunday: June 5

Second Saturday: June 11

Sunday: June 12

Sunday: June 19

Fourth Saturday: June 25

Sunday: June 26

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.