Diwali Gift: Maharashtra announces highest ever bonus for employees, check if you’re eligible

New Delhi: Maharashtra state government has announced a Diwali bonus for its employees ahead of the festival. According to the latest announcement, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) employees will receive the highest ever Diwali bonus from the state government.

The decision to provide the highest-ever bonus to BMC and BEST employees was taken in a meeting that was attended by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Several other government officials including Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Deputy Mayor Suhas Wadkar, BEST Committee Chairman Ashish Chemburkar, and top BMC officials and staff union leaders, among others were present in the meeting.

According to the latest announcement, the Maharashtra government will pay BMC and BEST officials a Diwali bonus of Rs 20,000. Last year, the state government had provided a bonus of Rs 15,500 to the employees.

Recently, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) increased the dearness allowance (DA) of its employees to 17 per cent from the existing 12 per cent ahead of Diwali.

Meanwhile, government-appointed staff in secondary schools will receive Rs 10,00 as a Diwali bonus while health workers employed with the Maharashtra government will receive a Rs 5,300 bonus. Also Read: SBI Customers Alert! Here’s how to identify fake SBI messages

Besides the announced bonus, BMC school teachers and employees had recently received a bonus of Rs 7750. On the other hand, BMC appointed teachers on contracts were awarded Rs 4700 bonus. Also Read: Elon Musk achieves another feat, becomes first person ever to be worth over $300 billion

