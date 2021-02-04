Good news for SBI customers! Now register your nominee online for FD, RD, savings and current account

New Delhi: India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has now made the nominee registration in your account easier by making it online, thus saving you the effort from visiting the bank branches physically. Although if you want to visit the branch for the purpose, you can always do so.

For SBI customers having SBI Saving Accounts, current account, fixed deposit or recurring deposit (RD), nominees can be can be registered online.

SBI has tweeted, "We have a good news! Now SBI customers can register their nominee by visiting our branch or logging into http://onlinesbi.com."

We have a good news! Now SBI customers can register their nominee by visiting our branch or logging into https://t.co/YMhpMw26SR.#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #OnlineSBI #InternetBanking pic.twitter.com/AMvWhExDre — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) February 3, 2021

You can do the above by either logging on to SBI website or via the YONO Mobile App.

Here is how access Online SBI?

You need to have an account at a branch. You also need to register for the Internet banking service with the branch. Branch will provide you a Pre Printed Kit (PPK) containing username and password for first login. If you are not in a position to collect PPK in person, the bank will arrange to send a username through SMS and a mailer containing password to your registered address. Logon to www.onlinesbi.com using this username and password. At the first login, you will need to go through a simple initialization process. SBI Net banking assistant will guide you step by step through this process on the site.

What is SBI YONO Mobile App

YONO app is SBI's automated digital banking platform that enables users to access a range of financial services. In just 3 years, YONO has grown with over 74 million downloads and more than 34.5 million registered users. It has partnered with over 100 e-commerce players in more than 20 categories including Electronics, Fashion & Lifestyle, Multi-Category, Gifting, Home & furnishing, Travel to booking Cars & SBI approved Properties with the option of availing Car & Home loans at Zero processing fees & attractive interest rates.