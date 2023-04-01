Big Relief For LPG Customers! Rates Of 19 Kg Cylinder Reduced By Rs 92 From Today; Check Revised Rates In Your Cities

New Delhi: April 1 marks the start of a new fiscal year, meaning starting the finance of 2024 from the scratch. This is also the date when lots of things are chaging related to common man. Giving a big relief, the Government has revised the prices of LPG gas cylinders. The prices of commercial gas cylinder have been reduced by Rs 92 from April 1, 2023. There’s no reduction in the rates of 14.2 kg or domestic cylinders.

In the month of March, the Government hiked the rates of commercial cylinders by Rs 350. Now, it has been reduced to Rs 92, which is a big cut after many hikes.

Rates of Commercial Cylinder as per Indian Oil Website in different cities:

Delhi – Rs 2,028

Kolkata – Rs 2,132

Mumbai – Rs 1,980

Chennai – Rs 2,192.50

The rates of domestic cylinder in different cities:

Nothing has been changed in the prices of domestic cylinder. According to the website of Indian Oil, 14.2 kg or domestic cylinder will cost the following in different cities.

Delhi – Rs 1,103

Mumbai – Rs 1,102.50

Chennai – Rs 1118.50

Patna – Rs 1201

Kolkata – Rs 1,129

Aizawl – Rs 1,255

Ahemdabad – Rs 1,110

Bhopal – 1,118.50

Jaipur – Rs 1116.50

Moreover, the Government had announced earlier to extend the subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) by one year from April 1, 2023. The scheme provides Rs 200 per LPG cylinder to rural and deprived poor households.